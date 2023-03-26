10 best indie games for Switch

Indie games have found the perfect home for success on Switch. Nintendo’s hybrid console proved to be very open from the beginning of its lifespan to receiving titles created by indie developers.

Nintendo Switch indie games come in many genres: adventure, RPG, action, platform and many other styles. Some even manage to take advantage of the console’s advantages, such as the touch screen, the 3D vibration system and the focus on portability.

This list of the top 10 indie games for Switch will highlight the best picks to please every type of gamer. Check out:

Best indie games on Switch

10. Golf Story

Golf is not a popular genre among all types of players, but imagine adding RPG touches? It may not sound so attractive for those who enjoy more “traditional” adventures, but Golf Story it’s a pleasant surprise.

To advance in the story, you need to overcome golf courses on grass, ice, beach, desert and dungeons. You have to look for new accessories, clubs and items to progress in your adventure.

The game received positive reviews for the game’s story and characters, even winning the Best Original Sports Game award at the National Academy of Video Tame Trade Reviewers Awards. If you enjoy taking a few shots, prepare your “Club”, take the Switch and try to make the Eagle accurate.

9. Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 resurrected the classic ’90s beat ’em up with an indie twist. The franchise has proven timeless with the recent version released for several systems, including the Nintendo Switch.

Of course, a game released in 2020 needed to update lagged gameplay and that’s exactly what happened here. Get ready to play with Axel, Adam, Blaze, Skate, Max and Shiva as they kick ass through the streets.

In addition to having a reworked style, the game features a hand-drawn look, renewed animations and 12 levels to have fun. The game still features a good soundtrack and cooperative multiplayer with support for up to four simultaneous players.

8. Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest is one of those experiences that mixes game and airwork at the same time. Usually, this type of experience tends to divide opinion, because it can be too slow paced or incomprehensible to the masses.

Ori is the exact opposite of that: fun, beautifully designed, and precise gameplay. The game has immersive and creative stages, with interesting challenges that reward when overcome.

Those who are fans of the metroidvania style will have their fill here, because there is a lot of back and forth exploration. Even the less familiar should enjoy the platform adventure through the “blind forest” and the Ori creature.

7. Katana ZERO

Katana ZERO won the hearts of gamers with innovative gameplay and beautiful art style. The brutal violence isn’t toned down by the pixel graphics, which look even prettier on this excellent Switch indie.

The adventure has a bit of a footprint noir and features platform gameplay. Combat is highly fast-paced and based on an instant death system, meaning one mistake will cause your game over.

With an interesting learning curve, you must slice enemies with your katana to progress through the story until you complete the various scenarios. It’s a fun game to enjoy if you’re of legal age and enjoy watching people get sliced ​​in half.

6. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley emerged as an incredible homage to the classic Harvest Moon, but it is one of those cases where the disciple has surpassed the master. The game emerged as an unpretentious indie and became the great representative of the farm simulation genre.

In addition to taking care of your garden and animals, you have to deal with different mechanics, ranging from fishing to defeating monsters in dungeons. In the middle of the adventures, the player must take some time to participate in the events, interact with the inhabitants of the city, unravel several mysteries and find a partner to marry and have children.

The game is considered of the RPG genre, but classifying it like that would be too simplistic. You can even join three people to take care of the farm, share resources and face the dangerous together.

5. Transistor

Transistor is considered one of the main games by Supergiant Games, responsible for Hades e Bastion. The game is of the RPG genre with touches of action and science fiction, focused on exploration and customization of the protagonist.

You’ll need to fight strategically in an environment full of frantic action. The controls are responsive and necessary to develop the story with engaging gameplay, the positive point of the game.

the look of Transistor it’s beautiful, the animations are fluid and the body of work is very positive. Get ready for hours of reactive narration as you build a deep and engaging story on Switch.

4. Cuphead

Cuphead is a classic that needs no introduction: it was so successful that it won DLC and an animated series on Netflix. The game has a retro feel reminiscent of old Disney cartoons, those from the 1920s and 1930s. Contra put defect.

The unique art style is one of the most beautiful ever seen in a video game. The impeccable soundtrack features jazz and blues music that makes you want to listen all the time.

Control Xicrinho and Caneco in their epic adventure to face the Devil, King Dado and many other outstanding enemies. If you can, give up the portable mode and try to enjoy the game on a television to enjoy the beauty of Cuphead.

3. Hades

Hades won several awards in the year of its release, including best indie game. No wonder it features prominently on this list, because the Switch version is just as good as it is on other consoles.

The title is an action RPG that connects roguelike elements to the game’s story. You are a god of the underworld who needs to try to get out of hell by using his divine powers in creative ways. You have to build relationships with NPCs to unlock items and the entire skill tree.

For customization lovers, Hades it’s a full plate: six different weapons and four variations of each, which creates a high degree of possible combinations. Even though it has a dark theme, the game is colorful, with beautiful graphics and a lot of fun.

2. Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is one of the best representatives of the metroidvania style of all time, which is why it occupies the top 2 in this list of indie games on Switch. It is a 2D platform game with a unique look, a charismatic character and a progression system that rewards the exploring player.

Even though it seems linear, the game takes separate paths at a certain point, which starts to offer different ways to progress. Just a warning for those who want to experience the adventure: this is not an easy game.

Combat is one of the main differentiators of the title, which needs new skills to be optimized. By the way, many areas can only be accessed when the knight acquires the necessary characteristics. Just be careful not to spend too much time admiring the beautiful view and end up getting killed by the sentient insects.

1. Bastion

Bastion is one of the indie games that set a new bar in the indie genre. The story follows “the Kid” and his mission to collect rock fragments to power a structure, the Bastion that gives the title its name, in an apocalyptic world.

The game has beautiful art — which mimics a hand-painted painting —, a solid battle system, and a highly entertaining story. A narrator leads the player through the scenarios, which encourage exploration and character evolution.

The soundtrack is also a show in itself, having won awards for its quality. It’s the kind of game that the user should put on headphones, set aside a quiet corner of the house and focus on the adventure.