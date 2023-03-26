How to Bulk Delete Posts, Videos, and Drafts on TikTok

TikTok accumulates thousands of new publications every day, as it has more than 1 billion active users. So it’s normal for some of them to regret posts they’ve made — whether it’s to avoid a cancellation or sharing embarrassing material. So it’s good to know how to bulk delete posts, videos and drafts on the platform.

Many users can simply delete the account to remove the danger of having some compromising content “resurrected” by someone, but this tutorial focuses on people who are looking to make massive deletions without deleting the profile completely. See how to do it in the guide below:

Is it possible to bulk delete posts on TikTok?

TikTok does not yet have any feature dedicated to batch deletions, limiting the user to deleting each post individually. There is also no third-party tool that performs this action – and it is worth noting that the use of unauthorized tools can compromise the security of your account. Therefore, the recommendation is that the user delete posts individually – which may require a good deal of patience until everything is removed.

Choose the desired video and tap the three dots icon in the lower right corner of the screen; On the bottom bar, scroll the screen to the left and tap on the “Delete” option, with a trash can icon;; Confirm the removal of the video by clicking “Delete”.

Remember that the removal of a video is permanent, that is, once deleted, there is no possibility of recovering it.

How to bulk delete drafts from TikTok

Unlike what it does with publications, TikTok allows the user to select more than one draft to be deleted at the same time. This can be done with small groups of posts or by selecting them all for mass removal.

On the TikTok home screen, tap your profile icon, located at (indicates where it is); Inside it, tap on the “Drafts” tab, which is next to the published videos; Choose the draft you want to delete and press it until it is highlighted in blue; Now, tap the “Select All” button in the upper left corner; It is still possible to delete more than one draft in small or large groups by tapping on each post individually; Once selected, tap the “Delete” button at the bottom of the screen;

In addition, it is also possible to delete drafts in bulk by clearing the cache in the mobile settings or simply uninstalling and reinstalling the application. But it is worth noting that, once deleted, drafts are gone forever and there is no way to recover them. So, if applicable, save the material on your cell phone and make sure you want to delete it before completing the process.