What to expect from the first MacBook with an OLED screen?

It’s not just the iPhone 15 that will bring big changes to Apple users in the coming years. While Apple’s new smartphones arrive at the end of the year with USB-C replacing Lightning and side buttons with simulated vibration clicking, the company is preparing to launch new Mac computers and notebooks with OLED screens, and the MacBook Air will be chosen to debut the company’s new generation of products.

In recent months we have reported several rumors and leaks pointing out that iPad and MacBook models should gain the OLED panel with a proprietary solution developed by Apple from 2024.

The benefits of OLED

The acronym OLED refers to the organic light emitting diodes responsible for emitting their own light and, therefore, do not depend on a layer of illumination (backlight or even backlight) to make the display work like LCD panels. This results in a thinner, lighter and more flexible display.

By the nature of its technology, OLED delivers true blacks, more vibrant colors, excellent viewing angles and high contrast thanks to precise lighting that activates each pixel individually.

However, the fear of burn-in (the burning of pixels on the screen after many years of use) and the low level of brightness when compared to LCD screens still put off potential buyers. And that’s what Apple wants to solve.

Why the delay?

Rumors indicate that Apple has been developing a proprietary two-layer OLED panel solution for the past several years for higher brightness levels and greater burn-in durability than current OLED screens.

The technology would finally be ready for launch in 2024, which is why Apple so far has not presented any iPad, MacBook or iMac with an OLED technology screen.

The new displays must be manufactured by the screen divisions of Samsung and LG, which are already preparing to start production of the so-called “hybrid panels”.

Design and technical sheet

Leaks from well-known sources anticipate that Apple’s future OLED screen notebook may be launched as a MacBook Air (or just MacBook) and adopt an approximately 13-inch display.

The device will be powered by the next generation of Apple Silicon processors, adopting the M3 chip with 3-nanometer lithography for lower battery consumption and superior performance.

It is still uncertain whether Apple can reuse the classic design of the 2020 MacBook Air – resulting in the OLED screen and M3 chip as its main highlights – or if the idea is discarded and we can see a model with a look adopted in the 2022 version, with notch at top of display and dedicated MagSafe connector for charging.

More details related to the MacBook with an OLED screen should emerge in the coming months. The device is expected to launch in early 2024 and its price is still unknown.

