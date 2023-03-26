10 most watched series of the week (03/26/2023)

The month of March featured several series premieres, bringing some news to the weekly list of most watched. In this last full week of March, the plots that gained the most prominence are new releases, but the ranking also maintained with already known names.

The first highlight of the week is for the series Swarm, from Prime Video, which has just won its first season. The streaming platform also appears on the list with Daisy Jones & the Six, which has been winning weekly episodes. The ranking also has The Last of Us, Tulsa King e The Mandalorian once again.

Before checking the complete ranking for the week, it is important to remember that the data is obtained through information from the Just Watch search tool, which allows the user to find out which streaming platform to watch series, movies, reality shows and documentaries on.

10. Daisy Jones & the Six

Daisy Jones & the Six once again appears on the list of most watched series of the week, but this time in last place. The plot is adapted from a book of the same name and has weekly episodes, which keeps it in evidence for longer.

You can watch the series Daisy Jones & the Six no Prime Video.

9. Tulsa King

Tulsa King remains firm and strong in the list of most watched series of the week. Since it debuted, the plot has come and gone from the rankings, showing that Sylvester Stallone remains one of the greatest actors in the universe of action films and series.

The series Tulsa King can be assisted in Paramount+.

8. Swarm

Exam barely debuted on Prime Video and has already secured its place in the ranking of the week. The series created by Donald Glover, from Atlantaand Janine Nabers, from Watchmenhas been drawing attention for its relationship with Beyoncé’s fandom, one of the greatest artists of recent times.

Swarm is an original series Prime Video.

7. Shadow and Bones

The series Shadow and Bones, also based on a book series, arrives for the second consecutive week on the list due to the premiere of the second season. The production, despite being in seventh place, has a very large fan base that has managed to popularize the series.

You can already check out the second season of Shadow and Bones already Netflix.

6. Survivors

Fans of a good reality show are also diving headlong into the series. survivorswhich debuted bringing survival challenges to the brave participants.

The survivors can be assisted in Netflix.

5. The Chosen Ones

Another debut on the list is the series The chosen ones, a religious production. The plot is from 2017 and has three seasons.

The series The chosen ones is available on the platform Univervideo.

4. Ted Lasso

The premiere of the third and final season of Ted Lasso secured a spot in the week’s ranking once again, with the series showing why it’s one of the most beloved of recent times.

Ted Lasso is an original production of Apple TV+.

3. Luther

With the premiere of the film Luther: Nightfall on Netflix, the series that originated the feature was once again commented on, guaranteeing its presence in the ranking of the most watched series of the week for the second consecutive week.

You can watch the series Luther already Microsoft Store.

2. The Mandalorian

Winning weekly episodes, the series The Mandalorianderived from the universe Star Wars and starring Pedro Pascal, once again earns a good spot on this week’s list. Production should continue on top while releasing new episodes of season 3.

The series The Mandalorian is available on Disney+.

1. The Last of Us

The series The Last of Us remains at the top of the most watched ranking of the week since it debuted. The production, derived from video games, was one of the most anticipated of 2023 and, even after the end of the season, it could remain at the top of the list for much longer before going down a few steps.

The Last of Us can be watched on HBO Max at one season.