US opposes China’s proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

WashingtonThe United States said Friday that it opposes a Chinese proposal for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine because it would consolidate the position of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin’s troops.

“A ceasefire now is, again, effectively the ratification of the Russian conquest,” John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters in response to a meeting scheduled for next week between Putin and Xi. Jinping, president and top leader of China.

“In effect, it would acknowledge Russia’s gains and its attempt to conquer its neighbor’s territory by force, allowing Russian troops to continue to occupy Ukraine’s sovereign territory,” Kirby said.

The call for a ceasefire is part of a multi-party peace proposal put forward by Xi, who is heading to Russia for the meeting next week. The United States has long encouraged the Chinese government to play a constructive role in helping end the war in Ukraine.

But Kirby expressed doubt that Xi’s meeting next week in Russia represents a genuine effort to achieve peace. He repeated that US officials are concerned that China is seriously considering an effort to directly provide lethal weapons to Russia for use in warfare.

And he said that any meaningful meeting on peace should also include President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

“We also hope that President Xi will communicate directly with President Zelensky because we continue to believe that it is very important that he also listen to the Ukrainian side,” Kirby added. “And not just from Mr. Putin and not just from a Russian perspective.”

Kirby said he would not speak for Zelensky, who has rejected the idea of ​​an immediate ceasefire in the past for similar reasons. But he made it clear that the United States would advise Ukraine’s leader to be wary of signing one at this point in the conflict.

“We certainly do not support calls for a ceasefire that the PRC would ask for and a meeting in Moscow that would simply benefit Russia,” Kirby said, using the Chinese government acronym.