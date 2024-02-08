Usher accepts challenge to summarize 30 years of career in 13 minutes for Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS.- A Usher It was difficult for him to fit three decades of a successful music career into a Super Bowl halftime show, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to focus on his hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly turn to his new album.

“It has definitely been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes,” he said today in a meeting with the media just days before Sunday’s Super Bowl, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the San Francisco 49ers will play. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

“What songs do people know me by, what songs have been a celebration of the entire trip?” the artist asked himself.

But he did not give specific clues about the direction he took in that process and what his vision of the global show will be like.

He also did not give names of who could join him on stage, although he did leave several clues and confirmed that he will not be alone at Allegiant Stadium. Like most Super Bowl performers, he will have guests and he suggested they would be people he has collaborated with before.

Possible artists who will accompany Usher

“I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to include artists in songs that became hits. That gave me the most inspiration,” she said. “I’ve definitely gone through a lot of ideas of who could spend this moment with me.” That doesn’t cut it, though, given everyone he’s collaborated with, from Beyoncé to Monica to Nicki Minaj to Lil Jon.

Usher was one of the Super Bowl guests with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011. He previously told The Associated Press that he would use that performance as a reference for stunts at his show on Sunday. Today, he revealed that on that occasion he had a distressing moment.

“My hand got caught in a cable that was holding me 30 feet (nine meters) in the air, and I almost lost my entrance,” he said.

Still, he managed to pull it off. But he would prefer to avoid that kind of mishap.

Usher noted that he definitely wants to bring the flavor of his hometown to his show. His 100-show Las Vegas residency last year was a perfect workshop to help make that happen.

“I’ve been able to bring a lot of Atlanta and the melting pot that it is, musically and culturally, to Las Vegas,” he said. “It wasn’t easy, but I turned Las Vegas into Atlanta. I took the V and turned it around.”

Although you might have a hard time getting over the revelation Rihanna made when she chose her Super Bowl performance last year to let the world know she was pregnant with her second child.

Usher didn’t do a traditional press conference, instead having an interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis in front of an audience full of reporters that aired on his platform and social media.

It’s a busy week for the star, who will release his latest album on Friday and just announced a North American tour.

