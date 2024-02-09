The All-Star Team of the Caribbean Series is known

MIAMI.- The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) announced this Thursday afternoon the 12 members of the All-Star Team of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

The list includes three players from the Tiburones de La Guaira (Venezuela) and Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) teams. For their part, Federales de Chiriquí (Panama) and Criollos de Caguas (Puerto Rico) have 2 representatives and Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Mexico) and Curacao Suns (Curaçao) have 1.

The selection, validated by the Confederation of Professional Baseball Players of the Caribbean (CONPEPROCA), included the votes of more than 200 journalists accredited to the contest and, as usual, one player was chosen per position, the designated hitter, starting pitchers and reliever, and the leader.

Once the votes were computed, based solely on what was done in the round of all against all, this was the final result and its percentage of votes.

C – Iván Herrera, Panama (66.7%)

DH – Nelson Velázquez, Puerto Rico (53.9%)

1B – Hernán Pérez, Venezuela (71.1%)

2B – Robinson Cano, Dominican Republic (53.4)

3B – Dawel Lugo, Dominican Republic (42.6%)

SS – Jack López, Puerto Rico (39.2%)

LF – Aaron Altherr, Mexico (53.4%)

RF – Wladimir Balentien, Curaçao (38.2%)

CF – Alexi Amarista, Venezuela (39.7%)

SP – Ángel Padrón, Venezuela (57.4%)

PR – Jairo Asencio, Dominican Republic (50.5%)

Manager – José Mayorga, Panama (44.1%)

The All-Star Team awards will be this Friday at the closing ceremony.

Source: CBPC PRESS RELEASE