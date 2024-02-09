They estimate a decrease in cancer cases by 2024

In its annual report Cancer Statistics the organization estimates that about 160,680 people in the Sunshine State will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and 48,110 residents are expected to die from some form of the disease.

In 2023, The American Society, which analyzes the number of new cases and deaths each year, projected in Florida a number of 162,410 diagnosed cases and 47,4010 deaths caused by cancer.

Among the most common types of cancer that will fatally affect the Floridian population during the year are lung and bronchial cancer, with 10,230 projected deaths, and pancreatic cancer with 4,070 deaths. This is followed by colon and rectal cancer with 3,980 deaths and breast cancer with 3,160.

Likewise, prostate cancer is expected to be the main diagnosis in 2024 in the state, with 24,090 cases, while the second will be female breast cancer with 23,160 people predicted.

For its part, lung and bronchial cancer will register 18,580 new diagnoses and colon and rectal cancer 11,920 cases, followed by colon and rectal cancer with 11,920 diagnosed cases, according to the results.

About 340 people die every day from lung cancer, that’s almost 2.5 times more than the number of people who die from colorectal cancer (CRC), the second leading cause of cancer death, the authors noted.

The researchers highlighted that approximately 81% of the 125,000 lung cancer deaths in 2024 will be from smoking, and an additional 3,500 will be caused by secondhand smoke.

National incidence

Regarding national statistics, the study projects that around 612,000 Americans will die from cancer in 2024, which corresponds to approximately 1,680 deaths per day. Additionally, nearly 2 million residents will receive a diagnosis of neoplasia.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, after heart disease. However, it is the main cause of death among women between 40 and 79 years old, and men between 60 and 79 years old.

The findings revealed that cancer deaths continued to decline during 2021, with more than 4 million deaths avoided since 1991.

Reduction in smoking, earlier detection of cancer and new treatments are some of the factors that have contributed to this very positive scenario for Americans, resulting in an overall drop in the cancer mortality rate of 33%.

However, the analysis highlights that these advances are threatened by the increasing incidence of 6 of the top 10 cancers.

Incidence rates increased during 2015 and 2019 between 0.6% and 1% per year for breast, pancreas and uterine corpus cancers and between 2% and 3% per year for oral cancers associated with the papillomavirus human, prostate, liver, kidney and melanoma.

Ethnic disparities

Despite this progress, experts found that ethnic and demographic disparities persist in cancer occurrence and survival.

Compared with light-skinned people, mortality rates are twice as high for prostate, stomach, and uterine corpus cancers among African Americans and for liver, stomach, and kidney cancers in Native Americans.

Sex-specific incidence is highest in African American men, among whom rates during 2016 and 2020 were 79% higher than among Asian American or Islander men.

Among women, Indian Americans have the highest incidence, which is 4% higher than in light-skinned women and 14% higher than in black women, who rank second and third, respectively.

“This is largely due to “structural racism,” which generates long-standing wealth inequalities that lead to differences in exposure to risk factors and access to high-quality cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment,” he details. the study.

In this sense, they pointed out segregationist and discriminatory policies in criminal justice, housing, education and employment as factors that contribute to these discrepancies.

Poverty as a risk factor

The authors emphasized that persistent poverty is a risk factor for poor health and mortality that is among the leading causes of death along with smoking. Poverty was consistently associated with higher cancer incidence, late-stage diagnosis, and worse outcomes.

In 2022, 25% of American Indians and Alaska Natives lived below the federal poverty level, which was $27,750 for a family of four, as did 17% of Blacks and Hispanics, compared to 9%. of whites and Asians, they indicated.

They specified that continued national progress will require greater investment in cancer prevention and access to equitable treatment, especially among American Indians, Alaska Natives and Black people.

To carry out the 2024 report, the latest available data on the occurrence and outcomes of cancer in the population from central cancer registries up to 2020 were used, as well as death data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NHIC) from 2021. .

In addition to data collected by the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) since 1973 and by the National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Diseases (CDC).

The probability of developing cancer was calculated using NCI DevCan software, version 6.9.0,19 and annual percentage change (APC) in rates was quantified using NCI Joinpoint Regression Program, version 5.0.2.

@Lydr05

Source: Formation of the American Cancer Society (ACS)