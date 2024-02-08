The next Pronyr TV series with a luxury cast

On these days Pronyr TV record one new series in Miami, Temptationswith another cast of luxury Cuban artists.

“Life is full of temptations. And the best way to avoid them is to fall into them. You will be surprised how many of these stories have been part of your life and how many times you have been part of some temptations”, advances the review of this social drama focused on relationships and the infidelities and sexual problems within them.

Courtesy / Pronyr TV

Under the general production of Orlando Fundichely, Tony Salup as head of directors, Erick Hernandez as writer and director of Mauricio Casinthe series will bring a new story in each chapter.

So far two episodes have already been recorded: “Birthday gift” and “Escort Service”.

“On her birthday, Teresa discovers that her husband is cheating on her”

Waking up on her birthday and discovering that her partner is cheating on her is not the best gift for Teresa. That is precisely the starting point of “Birthday Gift”, the first installment of Temptations.

Courtesy / Pronyr TV

With the actions of Lily Bergues, Yinet Vasallo, Sandy Marquetti and Erdwin Fernándezthis episode delves into the topic of infidelities in couples.

“A father of a family, addicted to paid sex, gets into serious trouble when he falls in love with one of the girls”

Rodolfo is a family man who hides a secret: he is addicted to paid sex. After a very hot encounter with a girl he falls in love with her and that’s where her problems begin.

Courtesy / Pronyr TV

After participating in Crime in MiamiArmando Tomey go back to Pronyr TV to give life to Rodolfo, the protagonist of the second chapter of Tentaciones, “Escort Service”.

Together with him they will be part of the cast Mariela Rosales, Omar Rolando, Amalia Gaute and K Fresneda.

“Sirs This is wonderful, the possibility of being able to perform here in Miami. (…) we invite you to subscribe to Pronyr TV so that you can see these series that we are making with a lot of love and we hope you like them. A hug to all the actors and friends of Cuba,” was Armando Tomey’s message from the filming set of Temptations.

Courtesy / Pronyr TV

Although Pronyr TV has not yet revealed the premiere date of the series, you can download your app so you can enjoy the rest of their productions and be aware of new releases.