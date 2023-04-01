Vampire Survivors announces its second expansion, Tides of the Foscari, for April 13

As stripped down as ever, the narrative framework will take us to the Foscari Academy, “an elite school for formidable mages, tireless military men, and skilled tricksters in the making. It is divided into three houses: unheard of in a fantasy fiction. Three students from each house set off to venture into a forest populated by mythological creatures to live a beautiful adventure that nothing and no one will disturb. Our three students are:

Eleanor : “Distinguished Practitioner of Magic” and a student at the Azure Tower, she wields the SpellString, a three-level grimoire capable of storing spells.

Maruto: “undefeated champion of the Scarlet Anvil“, virile warrior, this son of a blacksmith wields Excuzzibur, a sword whose upper level unlocks a second blade.

Keitha : “cunning, shrewd and playful, this student of the Faucille Ambrée plays the role of the thief. His projectiles of choice are the Flash Arrows, a two-tiered weapon.

This leading trio is coached by Luminaire, an ancient witch and local Lady of the Lake. The grandmother possesses Prismatic Missiles, elementary spells with an evocative name.

Vampire, did you say vampire ?

Apart from these four thieves and their personal weapons, four other new characters will join the adventure, for a total of eight new avatars. Similarly, thirteen new weapons in all will join our arsenal (including evolutions). Tides of the Foscari will take place around Lake Foscari, a gargantuan map that we can easily imagine is full of secrets, in the vein of previous maps. Seven new soundtracks will punctuate our hypnotic mass dezincification sessions. There tracklist also teases a sizeable challenge: the World Eater (Devourer of Worlds in good French). For the sake of completion, 20 new achievements will also be added. On the other hand, still don’t expect to find vampires there – poncle seem determined to make their title eternally obsolete…

Tides of the Foscari will be available on April 13 at the minimum price of € 1.99 on PC, Xbox and mobiles. All the information stated here – as well as the next announcements – can easily be found on the page Steam. Remember that the base game is included in the Xbox Game Pass.