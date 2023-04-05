Varsky assured that the penalty that they charged River was "a scandal" and the networks respond to him

River fell 3-1 to The Strongest at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz in their debut in Group D of the Copa Libertadores and the Bolivians’ first goal is still being protested. It is that it came through an alleged foul by Franco Armani on the Argentine Enrique Triverio on the edge of the area that the referee Jesús Valenzuela sanctioned as a penalty.

The goals of the match

THE STRONGEST vs. RIVER PLATE | HIGHLIGHTS | CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES 2023

Juan Pablo Varsky assured in his networks: “The penalty that River is charged against is a scandal.” And beyond the almost ten thousand favorites it received, there are also more than two thousand replies and jokes.

