Venezuela is among the most dangerous countries to travel to in 2024

Caracas Venezuela was included in a list of 20 countries more dangerous for travel in 2024 prepared by the National Geographic due to factors ranging from the humanitarian situation, violence, services and human rights.

Among the “risk factors” for the South American country, National Geographic considered “human rights abuses, lack of basic medical care, infrastructure failures, crime and drug trafficking (…) in a subscribed country to the political crisis for more than a decade,” reported nationageographic.es.

In general, National Geographic evaluates aspects such as citizen security, the existence of external and internal conflicts, sanitary and hygienic conditions, respect for human rights or the level of crime, with danger being the most important factor.

In addition, the recommendations of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding travel to any country in the world are taken into account and are published on the ministry’s official website.

The complete list includes, in addition to Venezuela, Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Myanmar, Gaza, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

So far in 2023, 1,956 violent deaths have been recorded in Venezuela, according to a balance presented by the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence (OVV). The director of the OVV, Roberto Briceño León, indicated that the homicide rate was 7.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Latin America, countries such as Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago have the highest homicide rates per 100,000 inhabitants, with 53.34, 40.41 and 39.52, respectively.

Others such as Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador present rates of 26.1, 26.9 and 25.3 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively, according to figures from the United Nations Organization against Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

