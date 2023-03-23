Verratti talks about returning to Italy

Marco Verratti does not want to rule out playing football in the Italian Serie A again. “Every time I come back (to Italy, editor’s note), it feels good. Who knows what the future will bring”, the Paris St. Germain defensive midfielder told Sky Italia. On the other hand: “My dream is to win the Champions League with PSG.”

With the exit in the round of 16 of the premier class against FC Bayern, Verratti’s dream was dashed again this season, so the 30-year-old would have to stay in Paris for another try. In any case, the six is ​​tied to the French capitals until 2026. Recently, rumors about a possible move to Juventus Turin germinated in Italy.

