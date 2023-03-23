VIDEO. 2023 World Figure Skating Championships: a golden and historic free program for the Japanese Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara become the first Japanese couple to win the gold medal in the history of the World Figure Skating Championships.

Already in the lead after the short program, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara triumphed in the free program at the World Figure Skating Championships, Thursday March 23, and become the first Japanese world champions in the discipline, in couples, in front of their public, in Saitama. They scored 222.16 points overall, compared to 217.48 points for incumbent world champions Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier. Italians Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii, reigning European champions, complete the podium with 208.08 points.

The two French couples 14th and 15th

The Japanese couple signed a grand slam in passing after triumphing in the Grand Prix final and the Four Continents Championship. They burst into tears when they announced their victory. A slight fall by Riku Miura during the free program made them fear that the title would escape them.

As for the French couples, Camille and Pavel Kovalev finished 14th with 172.29 points in total.





They are followed by Oxana Vouillamoz and Flavien Giniaux, 15th with 157.19 points.