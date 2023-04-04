Why was the Chinese GP canceled and when will Formula 1 activity return in 2023?

The Chinese Grand Prix became an unmissable date on the Formula 1 calendar with the passing of the years. Since its first performance in 2004, it had not missed a season until 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

This has directly affected the planning of each year, but a triumphant return accompanied by an increase in the number of races was expected. Initially, 2023 was going to have 24 dates, which seemed crazy for the category.

However, another cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix was announced. And it is that although there was talk of looking for alternatives to replace this career, Formula 1 took a different path that will leave us without activity for a long time.

Getty Images

The reasons behind the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix

Although we are used to a break and a few weeks without Formula 1 during the season, these are not in April. After the chaotic Australian Grand Prix, a weekend in China was contemplated, specifically at the Shanghai International circuit.

The reality is that the pandemic caused by the coronavirus has not endedalthough some parts of the world have learned to live with the disease. Therefore, 2023 meant its expected return to the calendar between April 14 and 16… until it was canceled for the fourth consecutive year.

In China, the restrictions continue amid rumors about the origin of the virus and in January, Formula 1 decided to remove this event from the season. It is no secret that this sport moves millions if we talk about money, so it is logical that a half-empty or even empty racetrack is not attractive.

Fans at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix / Getty Images

So when does Formula 1 come back?

It will take almost a month for us to see the Formula 1 drivers in action again. The next date of the 2023 season will take us to Azerbaijana Grand Prix that suits Checo Pérez well, but that will make us wait a bit for what happened with China.

The activity will return on Friday, April 28 with the first free practice and qualifying. This Grand Prix will be the first with a sprint race of the year (It is rumored that with more modifications to its format), so on Saturday we will have another practice along with that session, and finally, on Sunday, the final race.

Image: @F1 (Twitter)

It may interest you