Verstappen’s mentor guarantees his stay at Red Bull

YEDA.- Helmut Marko, mentor of the F1 champion Max Verstappen assured on Saturday that he will continue with Red Bull after the driver indicated that the future of both in the team is linked, this amid the repercussions of the investigation into team boss Christian Horner.

“Yes, I will continue,” Marko told German broadcast partner Sky Sport. Marko said a conversation with Red Bull CEO Olivr Mintzlaff, who oversees the company’s sports operations, went well.

“It was a very good conversation and obviously he needs to restore calm to the team and that is the priority today. We agreed on all points,” said the 80-year-old Austrian.

Marko had informed the Austrian broadcaster ORF on Friday that “theoretically the possibility still exists” that he will not continue with Red Bull after this weekend’s event in Saudi Arabia. Verstappen later gave his full support to Marko and indicated that he might re-examine his future with the team if Marko leaves.

Max Verstappen (14).jpg Red Bull driver Max Verstappen maneuvers his car during second practice before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Friday, November 24, 2023. AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Last week, the parent company dismissed a complaint of improper conduct towards an employee by Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

The controversy increased at Red Bull:

A day after the complaint was dismissed, a file containing evidence against Horner was sent to more than 200 people in the paddock. The source of the leak has not been disclosed.

Marko said any suggestion that he was involved in the leak is “complete nonsense.”

Marko has long overseen Red Bull’s two F1 teams and his focus has been on developing upcoming drivers such as Verstappen, who made his F1 debut in 2015 at age 17.

Source: AP