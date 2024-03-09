This is how Lenier Mesa and his wife celebrated their daughter Melody’s birthday

Melody, the eldest daughter of Lenier Mesa and his wife Yosleny Gonzálezhad his birthday on March 8, a date that his parents and the entire family celebrated in style.

It was not just any anniversary of life but his 15 years Hence, all of the teenager’s loved ones were present at the celebration.

“Happy Birthday mi niña linda”the proud mother wrote on Instagram along with a family photo they took during the celebration.

With a beautiful view of Miami, Lenier and her family enjoyed dinner to celebrate the young girl’s birthday.

Together with her mom and dad, Melody took photos with a puppy filter and Yosleny published them in her stories.

But without a doubt the most special gift of Melody’s birthday was the song “Quinceañera” that his father dedicated to him in whose video clip she and her family are the protagonists.