Very negative streak: Colo Colo’s statistics against Colombian clubs in Libertadores

The statistics are not at all in favor of Colo Colo who this Wednesday will seek to add a new victory against Colombian clubs in the Copa Libertadores.

Colo Colo will face Deportivo Pereira of Colombia this Wednesday in the Copa Libertadores. The albos began their trip to the north of the South American continent this Monday, with the mission of achieving victory and the first three points in the international competition that will be essential to start the tournament.

Negative streak of Colo Colo against Colombian teams

The truth is that the statistics are not in favor of the Cacique facing Colombian clubs in the Copa Libertadores. The Eternal Champion adds a total of 12 official matches in the competition, where he records only two wins in which both took place at home, they have three draws and seven losses.

The victories registered by Colo Colo against Colombian clubs eradicate 20 years ago where the last victory was generated in 2003 where DIM was defeated and in 1999 Cacique beat Deportivo Cali. They are the only sports celebrities to register against Colombian clubs in the Copa Libertadores competition.

In fact, the last time that the white team faced a Colombian team was in 2018, where he added a defeat against Atlético Nacional at the Monumental Stadium and the return in Medellín got a goalless drawwhich allowed him to qualify for the round of 16 of that instance.

A new instance that the white team will have to reverse these statistics because they will have two new matches against Colombian clubs, this time measuring their football strength against Deportivo Pereira, current champion of the local tournament and who has his first participation in the Cup liberators.

The match between albos and mataqueños will be played this Wednesday, April 5 starting at 10:00 p.m. at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium at the start of Group F.