Victim of Metro Line 12 obtained protection due to lack of medical attention

Mr. Enrique Bonilla suffered an injury that took away mobility in one leg. (Darkroom|Twitter/@amarilloalarcon)

Enrique Bonilla Ruizone of the users who was traveling in the Subway Line 12 when it collapsed during the night of May 3, 2021, obtained an injunction because, since the tragedy, he has not received the medical attention he required.

Due to the collapse of the girders that supported the structure between the stations olives and Tezoncoseveral of the people who were traveling on the same train fell on top of Bonilla Ruiz, which caused a severe injury to her left leg and, in the long run, took away her mobility.

Due to the seriousness of this condition, which is permanent, the health authorities had the duty to provide him with exhaustive medical attention, including the participation of specialists in orthopedics and psychology, since in addition to the physical damage, it was necessary to address the possible repercussions on an emotional level. However, this did not happen.

According to information from Bearr Law Firmwho legally represents Bonilla Ruiz, the medical unit in charge of treating the victim was the Balbuena General Hospital. However, there “he only received a painkiller for pain”.

The user spent almost two years without receiving medical attention. (EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez)



Due to the injury and loss of mobility in his left leg, Enrique Bonilla lost his job, according to his lawyers.

For this reason, and in consideration of the permanent disability that Bonilla Ruiz now has, the Second District Judge of Amparo in Administrative Matters, Germán Cruz Silva, granted her an amparo because there is sufficient data to indicate that the Ministry of Health of Mexico City violated your constitutional right to health care for almost two years.

In this sense, the judge determined that both the capital’s health authority had a negligent and deficient conduct in the treatment for Enrique Bonilla, since the attention “merely palliative” did not correspond to his needs or to the magnitude of the event in which he was involved.

According to statements by Teofilo BenitezBonilla’s regular defense attorney, the user had not even been included in the records of the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (Ceavi) from CDMX. It was for this reason that she had to go to federal justice to protect herself against the omissions of the government of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Now a judge granted an amparo to Enrique Bonilla Ruiz, one of the survivors of the collapse of Line 12 of the @MetroCDMXsentence that orders the @SSaludCdMx to provide you with necessary medical care at no cost, but all after losing your leg @Claudiashein https://t.co/trwoES9qpq — Bearr Law Firm (@JuridicoBearr) March 16, 2023

“Two years have passed and it had to be the federal judicial authority that forces the local authorities, in Mexico City, to give them their human right to health, but we are getting justice,” said the lawyer, according to reports from Process.

The ruling of the judge that protected Bonilla Ruiz set a precedent for government health institutions, in this case, to provide adequate and sufficient services to citizens.

“With this, the Ministry of Health is forced to give support to Mr. Enrique, that support that is justice, because he lost the mobility of his left leg and with it his jobs (…) what follows is to get them to give him appropriate care for your speedy recovery, because it was negligent to not attend to itHe was not even considered a victim by Ceavi”, added Teófilo Benítez.

The protection granted contemplates that the victim has access to laboratory studies, X-rays, magnetic resonances, treatments, surgeries, rehabilitation sessions and both physical and psychological therapies in a timely and free manner.

In addition to the above, the medical care that Bonilla should receive free of charge includes the supply of medicines, prosthesis and hospitalization. This, with the aim that, at least partially, it can recover the mobility it lost due to the collapse of Line 12.