Victoria Abril’s reaction after being accused of sexual assault: She didn’t know anything

Grard Depardieu He remains at the center of controversy due to the numerous complaints of sexual assault that he has received since 2018. A case in which up to fifteen women have targeted him this year for sexually inappropriate behavior. Some complaints that his detractors have also had, who have expressed themselves through an open letter in Le Figaro. A letter in which they condemn the social lynching of the French, and in which the signature of Victoria April.

A support for which the actress has now been accused by the French actress Lucie Lucas of sexual assaults on other actors. Hey, Victoria? Do you want us to talk about your numerous attacks, including sexual ones, on your colleagues?said the Frenchwoman. Now that I think about it, I’m not surprised you signed that newspaper. You’re freaking out too, and now that I think about it, you’re right. Enough nonsense, he added.

He asked me not to write it again

An accusation for which, from TardeAR, they have contacted its protagonist, Victoria Abril, to talk about it and have her own testimony on the program. Leticia Requejofor his part, also wanted to highlight that This complaint is only through social networks, and not in court..

After speaking with Abril, Leticia Requejo said that the actress was unaware of the news: He told me that he didn’t know anything about what I was talking about, I had to send him the news. After reading it, she assured that she was angry: I noticed she was a little angry and she asked me not to write it again, because she had nothing to say..

An accusation that comes due to the support of the actress, who joins other proper names such as Carla Bruni, and who have postulated themselves on the side of Depardieu, of whom there are numerous complaints of aggression, and for which there is a torrent of hate.