The best sports fools of December 28, 2023

The end of each year is marked by different celebrations, such as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and the long-awaited Bells, but also by the Day of the Holy Innocentsand this is December 28th It is already a tradition to play different jokes, and some of them are very credible. Be careful not to believe everything, because some of the news you read may or may not be true.

In this piece we bring together some of the best pranks related to the world of sports that have been taking place since early in the morning.

Biwenger’s signings

On this special day, Bivengerthe football fantasy of Diario AS, is one more in terms of jokes, and that is why they have decided to leave some gems to start the morning well, and that is that now you can sign negreira at FC Barcelona, José Mara del Nido in Seville, Lopera at Betis, Mateu Lahozand even Iturralde Gonzlez. Some signings that also stand out for their high price in the market.

Carabanchel signs Mbapp

Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid. Kylian Mbapp will head to another Spanish team for the 24/25 season, and it is RCD Carabanchel, which has announced its signing through its social networks: Kylian Mbapp will join RCD Carabanchel for the 24/25 season. After some tough negotiations, arriving as a free agent signing until 2026. Signing to fight for promotion.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on loan to Rayo Vallecano

From Unin Lightning have announced another unexpected signing on loan, and it is that of Cristiano Ronaldo by Rayo Vallecano, after reaching an agreement with Al Nassr: Bombing in Vallecas. Cristiano Ronaldo play on loan at Rayo Vallecano until the end of the season. The lack of a goal has led Rayo to give everything for his signing. We still need to close the gap with Al Nassr.

Other innocent things outside of sport

From the Frmula TV portal they have announced another bombshell, and it is that Leticia Sabater to be the guest jury of OT 2023 for Gala 5 of the Amazon Prime Video format. A signing that comes after other artists like Anitta or Carlos Rivera sat next to Cris Regatero, Buika and Pablo Rouss.

The same portal has also announced the signing of two well-known faces from the Royal House to Mediaset España. Victoria Federica and Froiln will compete in the second edition of GH Do. A program in which they will seek to achieve the long-awaited victory following in the footsteps of María Jesús Ruiz.