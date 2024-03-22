The ruinous businesses of El Hormiguero collaborators

Things don’t always go the way you want, and in the business world you never know if yours will end up being a complete success or a resounding failure. Currently, various well-known faces, whether from the world of sports or entertainment, choose to invest their money in businesses with which they can combine their careers.

A topic that Pablo Motos has spoken about in the program The Anthill of this same Thursday. It was in the current gathering, where he had some of the space’s collaborators, first pointing out that another celebrity like Pablo Iglesias, who opened his bar a few days ago, ran out of beers last night.

And, with all this, they decided to comment on what other problems employees in their different companies have had to deal with. Trancas y Barrancas (Juan and Damin), along with Marronfor their part, recalled that they were not successful in the business world either, since After setting up a bar in Madrid, they had to transfer it.

An operation similar to the one they had to access Nuria Roca and Juan del Valwho have commented in the program that They chose to open a clothing store in Valencia in order to bring a new product to people through a physical store, but they ended up failing in the attempt..

In contrast: the empire of Pablo Motos

Although the collaborators of El Hormiguero have not had the best of luck with their investments, as they themselves have said, it is worth remembering the empire that its presenter has, Pablo Motosthat through the partnership he shares with Jorge Salvador, 7 and Accin SLinvoiced a total of 28.9 million euros in 2022.

A figure close to the money that the presenter bills with Japala Japala SLof which he has been administrator and sole partner since 2011, and who through the purchase, sale and rental in the real estate market, has managed to take his company to the next level, with assets close to 33 million euros.

