VIDEO: Escape, persecution and arrests during a transit operation in La Plata

In the last hours, the images of the great operation that the Municipality of La Plata carried out over the weekend in different parts of the city were released. The result was the hijacking of 49 vehicles that they did not comply with the rules; others were detained for trying to evade controls and flee the area.

They were carried out in Villa Elise (Centennial Road between 49 and 51), 7 y 50, Malvinas Square and the Forest Walk. They were headed by the Ministry of Public Policies in Security and Municipal Justice, Citizen Control, the Traffic Directorate, the Urban Police and the local Motorized squad.

In street 50 between 6 and 7the procedure was performed larger. A large number of agents participated in this and with the collaboration of the First Police Station, 27 vehicles were hijacked.

At that checkpoint, an early morning was lived surrounded by persecutions and escape attempts. The Motorized squad managed to intercept eight motorcyclists who fled. One of them went up to Plaza San Martín attacking an officer who was in the place: he was captured and taken to a police station. Another motorcycle tried to go back the wrong way when it saw the operation and ended up colliding with two parked vehicles.

“We are working hard on the mechanisms to prevent road accidents and reinforce security on the streets of the city, focusing on prevention and awareness”they remarked from the Commune.

THE BLOOPER OF THE NIGHT

A couple was detained for not having proof of their car insurance. The traffic agents gave them the possibility to look for it in the app, which the owners of the vehicle tried to access during a hour and half without results. In that period, they ignored the inspectors, belittling their work until they managed to obtain the receipt. Already with this in hand, almost two hours after being intercepted, they doubled the bet and the woman said: “There you have everything. Now, why don’t you get a serious job?”.

One of the inspectors stared at the driver, after tolerating insults for more than two hours, and said: “Sorry, but the breathalyzer test is still missing”.

The test result was positive 1,53 mg/land the vehicle was automatically kidnaped.

The control devices focused on verifying the mandatory documentation to circulate, such as the driver’s license, vehicle insurance, ID and VTV. Drivers’ blood alcohol levels are also checked and the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets is stressed.

In total, they were taken out of circulation 36 motos y nine cars for different irregularities to the National Transit Law 24,449.

“The controls are carried out simultaneously at different strategic points of the party, with the purpose that circulation on public roads is safer for all residents,” they highlighted from the Municipality.