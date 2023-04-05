Bank branches will not open Thursday or Friday for Easter

The bank branches that operate in the country will not open on Thursday, April 6 or Friday, April 7 due to the holidays for Holy Week, reported the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM).

The agency explained that this, in accordance with the general provision of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), which establishes non-business days in the financial sector, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on November 28, 2022.

He clarified, however, that the banks that offer their services inside commercial warehouses and supermarkets will open to the public at traditional times.

Similarly, he reminded banking customers that they have at their disposal more than 59,000 ATMs and 48,000 banking agents to carry out transactions, as well as digital, electronic and telephone banking, the latter operating 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

The Law for the Transparency and Organization of Financial Services establishes that, in the event that the deadline for a payment corresponds to a non-business day, it may be made the following business day.

