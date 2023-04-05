The Copa Sudamericana begins: when the Argentine teams debut

With an Argentine presence, this Tuesday began the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, the second most important competition at the club level in South America.

Newell’s, San Lorenzo and Defensa y Justicia make their debut this Tuesday. La Leprosa traveled to Chile to visit Audax Italiano on the first date of Group E. Meanwhile, Ciclón will visit Estudiantes de Mérida, in zone H, while the cast of Florencio Varela will face Millonarios in Colombia (Group F ).

This Wednesday Estudiantes will begin their participation in Bolivia, where they will face Oriente Petrolero in Group C, which is completed by Bragantino and Tacuary. Later, his classic rival, Gimnasia, will face Universitario de Perú in La Plata.

The last Argentines to make their presentation in the contest will be Huracán and Tigre who will face Guaraní from Paraguay and San Pablo from Brazil, respectively.

Date 1 of the Copa Sudamericana: days, schedules and TV of the Argentine teams

Mars 4/4

Audax Italiano 0 – 1 Newell’s (Group E).

9:00 p.m.: Estudiantes de Mérida – San Lorenzo (Group H). Televised on ESPN and Star+

23.00: Millionaires – Defense and Justice (Group F). Televised by DirecTV Sports and Star+

Wednesday 5/4

7:00 p.m.: Oriente Petrolero – Estudiantes de La Plata (Group C). Televised on ESPN and Star+

21.00: Gymnastics of La Plata – University (Group G). Televised on ESPN and Star+

Thursday 6/4

19.00: Hurricane – Guaraní (Group B). Televised by DirecTV Sports and Star+

9:00 p.m.: Tigre – San Pablo (Group D). Televised by DirecTV Sports and Star+