Justice ordered the release of Ricardo Jaime, a former Kirchnerist official imprisoned for corruption

The Federal Oral Court No. 7 granted this Wednesday the probation of former Secretary of Transportation Ricardo Jaimewho will be released from jail next Saturday.

The ruling was signed by judges Enrique Méndez Signori and Germán Castelli, plus the partial dissent of Fernando Canero, within the framework of a detachment of the Cause Notebooksfor which the former official continued in pretrial detention.

Sources close to the defense explained that That was the only cause that kept him in prison, for which reason they considered that there are no impediments for him to regain his freedom on March 18, as established in the ruling, after almost seven years in prison..

Two issues were fundamental for the decision: the expiration of the last extension of the preventive detention ordered on September 15, 2022 and the worsening of the state of health of the former Secretary of Transportation.

Judge Méndez Signori referred to medical reports added to the file and, in this way, established the following: “Corroborating the exposed circumstances, the existence of a delicate health condition on the part of Jaime that warrants the moderation of the precautionary measures , since it is clear that, beyond the chronic pathologies suffered by the named, over time there has been a deteriorating health situation and general clinical state.

While Judge Canero pointed out that “the worsening of Jaime’s state of health appears ostensibly accredited” but warns that the former official should continue to be detained with house arrest. Although the decision not to extend preventive detention was voted by the three judges, one of them voted for house arrest.

For the decision, they took into account the worsening of the state of health of the former Secretary of Transportation

Conditions imposed for the release to become effective

As was pointed out in previous paragraphs, Ricardo Jaime will be released on March 18. For this to happen, the judges of the Federal Oral Court No. 7 imposed these conditions:

The defendant’s promise to submit to the procedure and not to hinder the investigation;

The obligation to notify this headquarters of any change of address, as well as any circumstance by virtue of which you must be absent from it for more than 48 hours or more than 70 km;

The prohibition to leave the country without prior authorization;

The delivery of the passport that you have in your possession through the defense – in case you have said document – and prohibition of issuing new ones in your name;

The placement of a GPS monitoring device – Assistance Program for Persons Under Electronic Surveillance”.

The health of Ricardo Jaime

The last medical report on Jaime’s health stated “skin carcinoma and the need to perform Mohs surgery”, the recommended treatment for skin cancer.

In addition, Jaime presents “headache, shooting pain and serohematic discharge gauze or compresses with hypoallergenic adhesive tape should be placed at the level of the ulcerated lesion in the temporal region (preauricular) and analgesics were indicated on demand”.

It follows from the ruling that Jaime will move to the province of Córdobawhere he is domiciled, “due to the need for strict control by those around him to guarantee the adequate follow-up that his pathology requires”.

That, at least, had contemplated the dissenting vote of Judge Canero, who despite opposing the release acknowledged that “the worsening of Jaime’s state of health has ostensibly been proven, and this necessarily imposes a new comprehensive assessment of reasonableness and proportionality of the precautionary measure to which it is subject”.