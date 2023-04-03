VIDEO. Patrice Evra, ex-captain of the French football team answers questions from internet users

In July 2019, the international footballer ended his career. For Brut, he looks back on his career and his life after football, answering questions from Internet users.

“I never played football for the money or to become famous. I didn’t even know football was a job”, explains Patrice Evra. For almost four years, the ex-captain of the Blues bowed out on the pitch. Through this work, he evokes the benefits of this activity: travel, the discovery of different cultures, the learning of six languages, but above all the wisdom he has acquired over time: “It also made me grow as a man”. Advantages which are also accompanied by disadvantages but above all criticism: “People judge you: ‘He is arrogant, he has a big head because he makes money’. It’s not easy to deal with all this”, he explains.

Born in Senegal, he grew up in France then naturally made the choice to play in the France team: “It was a sporting choice. I was born in Senegal, I grew up in France, so it was only natural “. Today, he says he is proud of France, of having worn this jersey and of having been the captain. Regarding the choice of Kylian Mbappé who has just been named captain of the Blues, Patrice Evra confides his enthusiasm as to to this choice:He is someone who is determined to really win another World Cup and I think he will. And then personality and charisma level, he has something different”.

His life after football

After the pitches, a page turns for Patrice Evra. Today, he leads another fight: child protection. “Children are the future”. Because if he wishes to help this youth, it is to stop this pattern of which he himself has been a victim: “I was sexually abused when I was thirteen and that’s something I shared in my book. I am not a victim, I am a survivor. You don’t have to be a victim to defend this cause but you have to defend it at all costs because it’s the new generation”. Through this initiative, he provides advice to parents and visits schools. Now he wishes “return to France through the front door” to implement this initiative in the country.

Any news from the “mole of Knysna”? What does he think of the inevitable politicization of players and his return to reality after the end of his career? Discover the other questions that Patrice Evra has answered.