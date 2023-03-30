VIDEO. “There was absolutely nothing on social media for the over 60s”: 72-year-old beauty influencer, followed by more than 200,000 people

With more than 223,000 subscribers on her social networks, Nicole Tonnelle offers content specially intended for seniors. Extract from the magazine “We, the Europeans” of March 30, 2023.

“Aging gracefully”, this is what Nicole Tonnelle suggests when you go to her YouTube page. On the platform, she has more than 63,000 subscribers: “On Instagram, I am at 30,000 subscribers, and on TikTok, there I am a hit, I will soon have 140,000 subscribers” proudly explains the retiree.

This former beautician went online in 2011 with a blog. She was then trained for a year by YouTube: “I’m not a specialist in computers, nothing at all. (…) They told me ‘we’re going to have to change a lot of things!'”

“We were really invisible”

One of the motivations of the influencer is to help seniors. “It’s not easy to get old. It’s not easy to look in the mirror and see that your face and your body are changing. So I think we need help.”

This project was also born out of a disappointment that Nicole experienced when she retired: “I found that there was absolutely nothing on social networks for the over 60s. We were really invisible, I can say that. (…) So me, it motivated me a lot because it annoyed me.”

