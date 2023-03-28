VIDEO. With “Air de Jeux”, Olympism adapted to the theater

In a piece retracing the emotions linked to the life of a high-level athlete, the company Pérégrin’ combines the sporty and the artistic, under the prism of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Cultural Olympiad is in full swing, and the Olympic Games are a source of inspiration for many artists. On this occasion, Tout the Sport went to meet the Pérégrin’ company, on March 13, for the first of the three dates of his play, “Air de Jeux”, in Paris, beforeshe does not travel to France. This piece stages, in unison, art and sport.

Between acrobatics, song, dance or breakdance, this piece is an introspection in the life of a top athlete, evoking doubts, flaws, stress, injuries and emotions. Focused around movement, the artistic work is coupled with the sports performance evoked, but also produced, by the six artists present throughout the piece. A desire to make art and sport coexist, through emotions, which immediately convinced the director, Lucie Calvet: “The idea of ​​mixing and bringing together art and sport seemed obvious to me”, she explains.