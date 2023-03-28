Huseinbasic dreams of a DFB career

Denis Huseinbasic from 1. FC Köln dreams of one day becoming a German national team player. The 21-year-old would also be eligible to play for Bosnia, but that’s not the goal. “If I play the European Championship, it’s over. I want to be there and I will give everything for it. It would be the best moment of my career.”, the ‘Express’ quotes the midfielder, who is currently with the German U21s. If Huseinbasic were to play in the tournament at the end of June, he would already have his next goal in mind: “My goal is to play for the senior national team, I’m confident that I can do that in the next few years.”

Continue below the ad

The man from Cologne has scored one goal in each of his two U21 internationals. National coach Antonio Di Salvo praises: “Denis was self-confident and very well integrated from day one. You can see his qualities both in training and in games. He is incredibly willing to run and technically good. He’s where it gets dangerous, so it’s no coincidence that he’s already scored two goals in two games. He has a good nose.”

reading tip

Cologne: Baumgart reacts to Pherai rumor