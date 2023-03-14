Video workshop macro photography: How to photograph nature subjects with dew drops

March 14, 2023

In the morning after cold nights, the meadows glisten with dew, insects hide in between. With these tips you can capture the macro motifs in an atmospheric way.

Hello and welcome to a new installment in our series on macro photography. My name is Hans-Peter Schaub and in this part of the series we are dealing with macro shots of insects and dewdrops. We left quite early this morning. Our destination was the Lippe-Aue, which is in the east of my hometown of Hamburg. I often go there when I want to go out into nature a bit in the morning. We are relatively close to the road, which is hard to avoid here. Nevertheless, you can hear a lot of bird calls and the mood in the early morning is really nice.

Last night was relatively cool. It rained yesterday, but sunshine was announced for this morning. As a result, there are many dewdrops all over the grass and a lot of moisture in the air. These are good prerequisites for interesting and varied macro shots.




Normally at this time of the year you can already see a lot of insects, but this year it’s a little different. The development of vegetation and wildlife is somewhat delayed.

