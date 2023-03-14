Video workshop macro photography: How to photograph nature subjects with dew drops

Note the basics

composition of the picture

break rules

Immerse yourself in another world

Conclusion



Hello and welcome to a new installment in our series on macro photography. My name is Hans-Peter Schaub and in this part of the series we are dealing with macro shots of insects and dewdrops. We left quite early this morning. Our destination was the Lippe-Aue, which is in the east of my hometown of Hamburg. I often go there when I want to go out into nature a bit in the morning. We are relatively close to the road, which is hard to avoid here. Nevertheless, you can hear a lot of bird calls and the mood in the early morning is really nice.

Last night was relatively cool. It rained yesterday, but sunshine was announced for this morning. As a result, there are many dewdrops all over the grass and a lot of moisture in the air. These are good prerequisites for interesting and varied macro shots.









Normally at this time of the year you can already see a lot of insects, but this year it’s a little different. The development of vegetation and wildlife is somewhat delayed.