Ending soon: Monthly terminable tariffs at Dr.Sim without connection price



The mobile phone discounter Dr. SIM upgrades its tariffs. At fair prices from 9.99 euros per month you get more data volume in the Vodafone network and the connection price is currently completely waived. Best of all: All prices are permanently reduced and that all cancellable on a monthly basis.









Only for a short period of time: The elimination of the connection price and the higher data volume with the monthly cancellable tariffs are only available until Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Secure now at the best price! The elimination of the connection price and the higher data volume with the monthly cancellable tariffs are only available until Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

With the still young brand Dr. SIM, Freenet and Klarmobil say goodbye to the tradition of offering favorable conditions for only two years. If you choose one Allnet flat rate with Dr. sim, the offer prices apply permanently. That the mobile operator now for a short time we even waive the connection price and make no difference between contracts with a term of 24 months or a monthly cancellation option, we like it.







That means: at Dr. SIM retains the popular lifetime pricing and you permanently pay a basic fee of just EUR 9.99 (10 GB LTE), EUR 14.99 (20 GB LTE) or EUR 19.99 (30 GB LTE). Connection fees, which usually amount to 19.99 euros monthly cancellable tariffs have been counted, disappear until the end of February completely.

the dr SIM tariffs at a glance:

Vodafone network with up to 50 MBit/s

10, 20 or 30 GB LTE data volume

24-month term or monthly cancellable

Allnet flat rate for telephony and SMS

EU roaming, VoLTE and WiFi calls

Choice between triple SIM and eSIM

Basic fee: monthly 9.99 euros, 14.99 euros or 19.99 euros

Connection fee: Free

now dr Take out SIM tariffs with Klarmobil

at Dr. SIM transmits her thus in the well-developed Vodafone network (D2) with a download and upload speed of 50 Mbit/s and 25 Mbit/s respectively. If the data volume is used up, the transfer rate drops to just 64 kbit/s. Within the Allnet flat rate, calls to all German mobile networks and to the local landline are free. The same applies to SMS. Number portability is free.

In our opinion, fair and transparent conditions that apply permanently and in the best case (for 30 GB) allow a price of only 67 cents per gigabyte.





