Virginia Fonseca discovered she had stress rosacea. know what it is

The digital influencer Virginia Fonseca said, this Wednesday afternoon (4/5), through a publication on social networks, that she has grade 1 rosacea due to stress. “I went to the dermatologist and found out yesterday that I have rosacea. I get red in the face when I’m stressed. My skin feels hot from the inside, it feels like it’s burning, ”she explained.

Rosacea is a common condition that causes chronic skin inflammation and has no cure. “The condition is more frequent in women over 30 years old, with lighter skin, genetic predisposition or family history”, says dermatologist Fabrício Theodoro, from Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília.

The cause of rosacea is unknown, but a 2002 study by the National Rosacea Society (NRS) of the United States identified that the main factors that trigger facial redness are:

Sun exposure (81%);

Emotional stress (79%);

Heat (75%);

Wind (57%),

Intense heat physical exercise (56%);

Alcohol consumption (52%);

Hot baths (51%);

Cold (46%);

Spicy foods (45%);

Humidity (44%);

Some skin care products (41%);

Hot drinks (36%);

Cosmetics (27%);

Medicines (15%);

Medical conditions (15%).

Over time, the erythema, as the redness is called, becomes permanent and thin vessels begin to appear on the skin. In addition to the presence of papules and pustules that resemble acne, edema and nodules may also appear in some parts of the body.

Symptoms

The disease, which is divided into four grades, is highlighted by the manifestation, in addition to erythema, of pimples, burning, swelling, pus and skin hardening. “It can also progress to the eyes, causing inflammation of the eyelids, conjunctiva membrane, iris, sclera and cornea, which results in itching”, explains Theodoro.

The dermatologist says patients typically seek treatment out of concern about rosacea’s effect on physical appearance. Although there is no cure for the condition, it is possible to control the symptoms so that they do not evolve.

The precautions that the patient should take are, for example, avoiding redness triggers, using antibiotics in case of inflammation and gel or oxymetazoline cream for erythema. In more advanced degrees, the person may undergo laser treatment.

