Vodafone raises prices: Customers have these special rights

Vodafone customers will have to adjust to higher costs from May. Because the company raises its prices for DSL and cable tariffs.

Due to inflation and increased energy costs, many things in life have become more expensive. Now the Internet is also getting more expensive – at least for Vodafone customers. Because the telecommunications company raises its prices.

Various of the provider’s DSL and cable tariffs will soon be raised by five euros. An example: If the Vodafone tariff “Red Internet & Phone 100” previously cost 34.99 euros, it is 39.99 euros with the increase. Vodafone gives the general cost development as a reason.

Anyone affected by the price increase will receive a letter from Vodafone in the next few weeks – according to the comparison portal Verivox by June 2023. The increase should then take place six weeks after receipt of the information with the next billing cycle.

Customers have a special right of termination

However, consumers do not have to put up with the price increase without further ado. According to the Telecommunications Act of the Federal Network Agency, customers have a special right of termination in such cases. If the provider makes a unilateral contract change and informs its customers about it, they have three months to terminate the contract.

If you have already exceeded the minimum term of your contract, which is usually 24 months, you can even cancel monthly. This regulation is also part of the reformed Telecommunications Act and not only applies in special cases, but is a general regulation. This is to prevent customers from being tied back to a two-year contract because they missed the notice period, for example.