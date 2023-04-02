Sanabria bomber, Vojvoda loses certezze: il borsino granata – Toro.it

Il consueto borsino granata di Carlo Quaranta: ecco chi sale e chi descende dopo 27 partite di campionato del Torino

Ancora troppe sews from the system in Torino. The new year has had a dowry of 16 points in 12 days, with an average of 1.34 points a partita, which is slightly lower than that of 1.40 points in 15 days from August to November. A compromistere in modo decisivee il trend sono estado sinz’altro le primere tre uscite del 2023 nelle quali sono stati totalizzati appena due punti in tre match tutt’altro che proibitivi contro Verona, Salernitana e Spezia. Permane l’instabilità di risultati e prestazioni con un squadra dai due volti anche all’interno della stessa partita: come ormai da prassi consolidata spesso l’approccio è buono, i primi tempi sono il più delle volte positivi while the second fractions are not all ‘Highness so much that the classifica ristretta ai primi 45’ vedrebbe currently and granata to the fifth post while the second season relegated the squad of Juric to the fourth last position. If you can discuss it, be sure to dovuto a question of physical condition/preparation or of inadequate rose or magari di entrambi i fattori and di altri ancora ma sta di fatto that the solution of such a problem constitutes the decisive step towards the famous leap of quality. One of the other situations with hands on hand, even in discussion the tattica della marcatura a zone, is that of the inactive palms that cost so many goals subiti (the average is around 30% of the total) and diverse points in less than classified. Also in this case, as due to the gradual heat, the paradigm may be represented by the derby in which if it were verified by all such critics in an obvious fin troppo way. Il mercato invernale poi no ha incised as auspicato, gli uomini a disposizione sono pressoché gli stessi ed anche numericamente non è cambiato niente (Ilic per Lukic, Vieira per Ilkhan, Gravillon che di fatto substituisce il lungodegente Zima) and of consequence rispectto novembre anche Classify and prospective remainder invariate with good pace of Juric and delle sue ambizioni. Per ciò che che concerne lo stato di forma dei singoli, l’infermeria che en que periodo ha avuto diversi ospiti (from Vlasic a Ricci) va svuotandosi, ad eccezione di Zima e Lazaro, and dopo la sosta dovrebbero rientrare Mirachuk, Karamoh e per l ‘umpteenth volta Pellegri. The overall performance is in line with the standard with the gradual growth of Schuurs and Buongiorno, and some positives from Sanabria and Karamoh and those who are color negative who have seen less of the field due to misfortune (particularly Vlasic, Pellegri or Lazaro) or per Celtic technique (vedi Seck). These last two months, come alone, will decide for the positioning of the squad and for the fate of many singoli: the impression is that in the first case, except for extra-field stravolgimenti, this will be another interlocutory station between the second La situazione di molti è legata a doppio node alle risposte sul campo ma soprattutto alla permanenza di Juric.

Chi comes out

sanabria: in 2023 he is finally living a life as a bomber: five goals in two matches (only

Osimhen e Lautaro meglio di lui). If it is blocked at the right moment, it is also thanks to a continuity of

impiego and a very constant presence in the avversaria area: emblematic and two recent goals in the derby at

Lecce.

karamoh: è stata the surprise lie of the last month (sebbene abbia dovuto will jump for misfortune him

last due gare). It gives mysterious oggetto in the first part of the tournament, it has always been able to find its own space

It was precious soprattutto for the goal of the three points controlled by Bologna but was also challenged by the control

l’Udinese, in the derby and against Fiorentina in the Italian Cup. It will become available at the end of the season.

Gravillon: he has debuted positively gives title to Lecce definitively convincing Juric that he

He has confirmed the prohibitive sfida against Napoli. Senso della posizione e buona reattività potrebbero

convinced the Society to confirm the class ’98 that in this day and age has also debuted with the jersey

della nationale del suo Paese, la Guadalupa.

schuurs: the last game has said that it is not all strong against the greatest attacker of the

The championship is not constant, the former Ajax is playing a extraordinary championship. Not only hasn’t

fatto rimpiangere Bremer at the center of the difference ma è stato protagonista di giocate semper più convincing

and gave a constant growth that già proietta in small markets at a value of 50 million euros. good morning: continuous progress and staging of the consecration for the defender coming from there

Spring that CT Mancini has summoned in Nazionale for the next qualification match

Europei. He interprets to memory il ruolo di centrale sinistro conceding little agli avversari e sganciandosi

per creare superiorità all’occorrenza.

linetty: segnali di miglioramento from the point of view of dynamism and dell’adattamento ai precetti di

Juric c’erano stati, gradually, già dopo qualche giornata. Ora il polacco è diventato ben più di

an’alternative to the owner and the excellent performance of Bologna with consequent compliments from

mister (and la riconquista della Nazionale) showed it.

ricci: seppur bloccato gives a misfortune that has tenuto lontano dal campo per qualche giornata, in

This scorcio di stagione has subsequently shown that there is a fermo point of this squadra.

Suggest, go, try, also go to the conclusion of the outside area, giving valid alternatives to all actions.

stable

rodriguez: chiamato a districarsi nel doppio ruolo di centrale ed esterno sinistro all’occorrenza, il

Capitano non tradisce la fiducia giocando con pulizia e sostanza in appoggio con aperture e cross discreti e compendiendo buoni salvataggi dietro seppur con qualche sbavatura nelle partite più difficili.

miranchuk: continue to vivere di lampi with i quali magari at the moment giusto illumina partite with

bagliori inattesi (i goal against Verona and Fiorentina or l’assist a Singo contro il Lecce, il palo contro l’Empoli e

altre belle giocate) ma troppo spesso sparisce a lungo dal gioco e non lascia tracce, soprattutto nei secondi tempi.

singo: in the last period, migliore has avuto continuità finding also two goals and other spunti

interesting in advance. Even in the ripping phase I saw sono static visibili miglioramenti; tuttavia ancora gli

Capita di committere delle ingenuità fatali anche in situazioni di facile lettura come cuando si è fatto

ubriacare of Kostic in the derby or on the occasion of the lateral failure of the bagliato that has led to the first goal of

Napoli.

ilic: after the inevitable phase of shooting and the first uscite with turning a bit a vuoto, the “colpo” of the market

winter is finding its own dimension in granata lasciando intravedere visione di gioco, capacità di

verticalizzare e fornire assist vincenti (derby) ma anche quantità e agonismo (Lecce). the midfielder

Mancino che Juric knows and voleva riabbracciare non può che crecere ancora nel finale di stagione.

djidji: ormai definitely insert negli scheme tattici di Juric (che non vorrebbe privarsene), ha

Continued to be impiegato with regularity and cost of performance to the net of distractions and

imprudenze evitabili in some gare. In scadenza di contratto, his destiny sows legato più to what I gave

Juric che all’explosione di Gravillon.

Aina: not the rise of Lazaro due to misfortune and the non-enthusiastic period of Vojvoda, has

Crossing più tempo in panchina che in campo (gli è stato preferito anche Rodriguez) ed è stato impiegato soprattutto a partita in corso. In scadenza di contract, he has no valid motivational data for guadagnarsi il rinnovo.

Radonjic: stable in his instability: from the negative peak in the derby (replaced from 12′ from his

income for indolence), al riscatto di Lecce dove mette in mostra le sue qualità con giocate importanti ed in particular with the discesa condita da assist vincente per Sanabria. Impiegato singhiozzo also by the explosion of Karamoh, he must guadagnarsi confirms it.

I adopt: in scadenza di contract, the midfielder after the birth break if he suddenly messed up in mostra

scoring the qualifying goal at the San Siro against Milan failed to win the Coppa Italia finale, certainly the

più importante della sua giovane careera. Poi per lui solo spiccioli in campionato, difficile da valutare il

your contribution. bayeye: also lui was decisive in the qualifying round in casa dei Campioni d’Italia with the escape

sulla fascia e il precise assist ad Adopo appena 3′ dopo il suo ingresso in campo che gli è valsa la

confirma gennaio, poi si sono riperse le tracce salvo rivederlo sui social festante con Pogba subito dopo il derby.

Gyneitis: class 2004, the Lithuanian has debuted in series A with Milan making his sudden intravedere

Personality and any number and non lasciando spazio all’emozione. Un’altra comparsa con la Cremonese e ora gli impegni con la sua Nazionale in attesa di ritrovare ancora a po’ di spazio in granata.

Chi descends

Vlasic: returning to the Mondiale has perso the small of the first period so much that it is not più andato

bersaglio ed also the sue prestazioni sono state in calando. Per di più he is a state victim also of a

infortunio musculare alla coscia destra che gli ha fatto saltare quattro partite tra cui il derby ed è rientrato

only prima della sosta. Oggi il suo riscatto de él non apparently certo come sembrava a decembre.

Vojvoda: sow aver perso certezze and in this period he has accused più of any passage to

Vuoto con infelici disimpegni difensivi per vie centrali che hanno regalato pericoli e probabilmente anche

Any point during the offensive phase is not the main player in assisting important. Juric talvolta has

Bacchettato and, at the moment, does not sow certain affatto his permanence.

Milinkovic-Savic: after the world, there is a leggera flexione against the performance of the carrier

Serbo who has scored 16 goals (quanti ne aveva incassati nelle 15 giornate del 2022) subtracting his soliti standard, with delle lacune nelle (mancate) uscite and without mai compiere stop decisive and facendo sombrare imprendibili i palloni finiti in fondo alla rete.

seck: Gennaio sowed his moment, Juric gli aveva dato fiducia e con Pellegri e Sanabria fuori

cause aveva trovato un posto da titolare contro Fiorentina ed Empoli lasciando buone impressioni

soprattutto contro i viola, poi è tornato nelle retrovie (also lui scavalcato da Karamoh nel ruolo di

esterno) ed ha racimolato appena mezz’ora di gioco in due mesi.

Lazarus: the new year is not started right in the migliore dei modi per il terzino austriaco che, dopo

aver giocato contro Verona e Salernitana (his assist for the goal of Sanabria), è rimasto fermo finora

jumping 11 parts because of the rupture of the collateral legament of the ginocchio. Now, but he will be able to return to the call-up and will be useful in the final of the championship.

zima: infortunatosi in alienation to fine gennaio, è anchor ai box. But it is necessary

An operation on the meniscus that still remains for about a month. Prima dell’infortunio was state

Impiegato da titolare contro la Salernitana e da subentrante contro la Fiorentina con buoni riscontri.

Pellegri: Avrebbe dovuto will replace Belotti ma finora the balance is decidedly negative for the

Unfortunate attacker ex Genoa who has collected around 369 minutes, 11 appearances and 1 goal in the championship and did not appear in the field on November 6. Useless sottolineare che il 2023 è iniziato nel peggiore dei modi. Now, altri guai permettendo, he will have the possibility of rientering and raffling with a Sanabria in the best form, he will not give up space so easily.