Vorarlberg’s best brands: Doppelmayr cable cars

AWAY HIGH WITH CABLE CARS – “At some point I want to set a world record.” – “Discovering the world would be something for me.” – “If I could choose a superpower, it would be flying.”

“I would like to invent something for once”. . . Wishes and dreams can be very versatile. But even if they seem unattainable at first glance, their fulfillment may be closer than you think. For example at Doppelmayr in Wolfurt. Because the ropeway manufacturer’s teams are active all over the world and work on projects that move a lot – on dimensions that will amaze for decades.



Doppelmayr can convince in two categories.

©Sams



Innovative ideas become reality

Since the construction of the first ski lift in Zürs am Arlberg in 1937, the Vorarlberg cable car company Doppelmayr has become the world market leader in the industry. The Doppelmayr teams always come up with creative ideas for innovations and new products and inspire customers and cable car passengers.



The new Valisera Bahn in St. Gallenkirch was designed by Doppelmayr.

©handout/Doppelmayr





The Ha Long Queen Cable Car crosses the world-famous Ha Long Bay and has the highest cable car support at 188.88 meters and the two largest cabins in the world for 230 people each.

©handout/Doppelmayr



The examples are very varied: Thanks to a fully automatic loading robot with an intelligent intralogistics solution, the Eiger Express in Grindelwald not only transports people, but also goods very efficiently into the breathtaking mountain world of the Eiger Glacier. Ropeway and conveyor belt technology combined results in a high-performance system for transporting all kinds of material. This idea gave rise to the RopeCon®, which is used in tunnel construction, opencast mining or for the renaturation of a quarry. And so that cable cars can also run autonomously, the development teams came up with AURO. You can already experience this with the Valisera Bahn in the Silvretta Montafon ski area. Digitization opens up new possibilities for this. Sensors and cameras assume important monitoring functions. This guarantees a safe journey.

At home in the world

Whether in South American cities, in Asian tourist destinations or in the classic ski areas of the European Alps. Cable cars take their passengers to their destinations all over the world. The Doppelmayr Group has already built more than 15,400 ropeways for customers in 96 countries around the world.



The cable car manufacturer’s lifts are not only to be found in the mountains.

©handout/Doppelmayr





Doppelmayr ropeways are also used in cities.

©handout/Doppelmayr



Internationally unmatched

The highest steel structure support of a cable car is in Germany. The steepest funicular railway is in Switzerland, the largest cable car cabin is in Vietnam, and the largest cable car network in the world can be admired in Bolivia. The longest gondola is under construction in Dominica. The Doppelmayr teams set world records again and again. Many of them are even entered in the Guinness Book of Records.

Better than flying