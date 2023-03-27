France in crisis: Borne will establish a dialogue with the unions

With the country plunged under intense protests in recent days over the controversy retirement reform, Elisabeth Borneprime minister of Francehe assured that he will establish a dialogue with the unions to exchange opinions and expedite the work in Parliament.

“We have to calm the situation“, said Borne in an interview with the AFP news agency. In this sense, the Prime Minister explained that they will be able to deal with issues of the pension law such as labor criminal offenses or professional conversions, but ruled that the law “must be enacted“.

It was Emmanuel Macron who recently argued that the reform “will follow his democratic path“. With the decree signed in which he used article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed him to bypass the vote in the Assembly, the reform must now be endorsed by the Constitutional Council to begin to apply.

With this panorama, the entire country is going through hectic days between multiple protests and general malaise. In the last week, the protests came to mobilize more than 1 million people per day and despite the fact that there were many peaceful demonstrations, there were also clashes with the police.

“Manifesting and expressing disagreements is a right. The violence and degradation that we have witnessed today is unacceptable. All my thanks to the police and the mobilized rescue forces,” Borne said on his social networks about it.