Poland breaks up suspected Russian spy ring

The Polish secret service has broken up a ring of suspected Russian spies. “The whole spy network has been dismantled,” Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told public broadcaster Polskie Radio today. There was a real threat to Poland.

“It was clearly a spy ring collecting information for the benefit of those who attacked Ukraine and are committing war crimes there,” Blaszczak said.

According to unofficial information from the radio station Rmf.fm, the espionage network is said to have primarily dealt with spying on railway lines. Polish secret services discovered hidden cameras on important routes and railway junctions, which recorded the traffic on the tracks and transmitted the images to the Internet.

The EU and NATO country Poland has taken in around 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine. It is also the main hub for the delivery of western military aid to Ukraine.