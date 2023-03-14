US study on UFOs: Flying objects “defy physical laws”

Numerous descriptions and reports of UFO sightings have come to the public in the USA in recent years, some with photos and video recordings. Scientists are now working intensively on the analysis of the material, as well Avi Loeb from Harvard University and Sean Kirkpatrick , the director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) at the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense. You now have that draft for an article submitted (which still needs to be peer reviewed) in which they refer to the physical limits of UFOs or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena).

More skeptical than before

What often makes UFO sightings so extraordinary for witnesses is the speed and exceptional maneuverability of objects in the air. Actually, with such movements, there should be a lot of friction with the air, which should actually cause a glow. Also, an ionized envelope would need to appear, causing radio signatures to appear. Partially should see fireballs. According to the researchers, the fact that UFOs on previous recordings do not trigger any of these reactions indicates that measurement errors are more likely to be involved.

For example, according to Loeb and Kirkpatrick, distance measurements from instruments used to detect UFOs may be incorrect. How Popular Mechanics reportsthis conclusion comes as a surprise, since Avi Loeb was previously considered less skeptical about UFOs applied. The researcher made headlines in 2017 when he spotted the elongated object passing through the solar system Oumuamua referred to as a man-made object.

Asteroid as a mother ship for probes

Oumuamua a lot of space is also devoted to this in the new article. The two researchers develop a hypothetical scenario in which objects like Oumuamua are a species mothership could be for probes that come to earth and are observed here as UFOs. Propulsion methods previously known to mankind are used to philosophize about where in space an intelligent species that sends such probes off could be at home. The researchers rule out that extraterrestrial beings could be on board due to time and distance.