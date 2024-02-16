Wall Street in red after new negative inflation signal

The Dow Jones index lost 0.46%, the Nasdaq technology index lost 0.72% and the S&P 500 lost 0.51%.

Wholesale prices in the United States rose more than expected in January (0.9%), according to official figures released this Friday.

The consumer price index advanced 3.9% in 12 months, according to the Department of Commerce.

This figure exceeded market expectations, which predicted an increase of 0.1%, according to Briefing.com.

In the one-year measurement, the increase in wholesale prices was a little less pronounced than in December, 0.9% compared to 1%.

When excluding the most volatile food and energy figures, the so-called core inflation registered its largest monthly increase since January 2023, of 0.6%, and remained stable measured over one year, at 2.6%.

Source: AFP.