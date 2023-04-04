War in Ukraine: the Russians are preparing for a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass

The Russians, who control Mariupol, Ukraine, anticipate a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region. The inhabitants of this Donbass city fear a return to fighting, after the terrible battle last spring.

On the road to Mariupol, a city controlled by the Russians, concrete blocks called “dragon teeth” are transported to build an anti-tank defense line. In this area of ​​Donbass, we are preparing for a Ukrainian counter-offensive. This road connecting Donetsk in Mariupol is crucial for the Russians, who seized the latter last spring, after fighting that ravaged the city.

Residents worried about renewed fighting

On the spot, the inhabitants welcome with concern this counter-offensive and the fighting which will ensue. “The most important thing is peace“, testifies a retiree, who defines herself as Ukrainian but fears “carnage“. “If they come back, it won’t be good for us. Imagine what will happen. Here we received the Russian passports“, confides a saleswoman. Everything is done to accelerate the Russification of the city, where Vladimir Putin went last month.