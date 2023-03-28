“We have to ban TikTok immediately”, says US congresswoman

A Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who chairs the Congressional Energy and Commerce Committee, said this Sunday, the 26th, on CNN that TikTok is an “immediate threat” to US security.

“I would say there is an immediate threat through TikTok from the Chinese Communist Party. This is why I believe we need to ban TikTok immediately. It is a threat to national security.”said the deputy according to the Business Insider. “It brought Republicans and Democrats together in committee on the urgent need for us to act”.

It is worth remembering that the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, was heard by the committee chaired by Cathy McMorris Rodgers last week, an audience that does not seem to have been in favor of the platform owned by the company ByteDance.

“What the hearing made clear to me is that TikTok must be banned in the US in order to deal with the immediate threat and that we also need a national data privacy law.”noted the deputy.