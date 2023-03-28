Elon Musk mocks Bill Gates, “his understanding of AI is limited”

While Microsoft advances its pawns in the field of AI, Elon Musk takes a very dim view of its very close partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The billionaire made it known on Twitter, taking the opportunity to scratch Bill Gates about his knowledge of AI.

© Bill Gates / Wikimedia Commons

Having promised to inject 10 billion dollars, Microsoft enjoys a solid partnership with OpenAI. The Redmond giant has been able to integrate its language models into Bing and is preparing to deploy AI in its Microsoft 365 suite. A step forward that gives Elon Musk a cold sweat. As a reminder, the billionaire was one of the co-founders of OpenAI. He had even tried to take control of it, in vain, before leaving the ship, claiming a conflict of interest with Tesla.

These days, Elon Musk is back on the offensive. While Bill Gates has just hailed the revolutionary performance of ChatGPT, the billionaire was invited on Twitter to react to the Microsoft founder’s glowing statements about OpenAI. And as much to tell you that he did not go there by four paths to discredit the businessman: “I remember the first meetings with Gates. His understanding of AI was limited. She still is”.

Elon Musk scratches Bill Gates over his limited knowledge of AI

This new projection, which is far from being the first clash between the two men, testifies well to the annoyance of Elon Musk. This one is damn irritated that it has no control over OpenAI after investing $100 million when the company was just a nonprofit. Feeling that AI is a major turning point in the future of our societies, he has a hard time accepting the lead taken by the Redmond giant.

A few days ago, Elon Musk had already explained what he thought of the OpenAI-Microsoft partnership, still on Twitter. According to him, Open AI is now “a closed-source, profit-maximizing company fully controlled by Microsoft”. thing he didn’t have “not planned at all”.

“I realize that AI, the most powerful tool mankind has ever created, is now in the hands of a ruthless monopoly company”laments the billionaire.