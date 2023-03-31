Weather forecast in Quetzaltenango for this March 31

Climate information is increasingly relevant to society. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Don’t let the weather take you by surprise, This is the weather forecast for the next hours of this Friday in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.

During the day temperature will reach a maximum of 23 degrees, the rain forecast It will be 8%, with a cloudiness of 20%, while the wind gusts will reach 28 kilometers per hour.

As for UV rays, they are expected to reach a level of up to 13.

For the night, temperature will reach 8 degrees, while the precipitation forecast It will be 5%, with a cloudiness of 42%, while the wind gusts will be 24 kilometers per hour during the day.

The climate in this Guatemalan city is mainly temperate with a subtype identified as subhumid, consequently, cold weather prevails but with occasional warm days.

It is important to mention that even Quetzaltenango is one of the coldest cities in Guatemala, being from November to February the coldest days. In contrast, March through July are the warmest months.

For most of the time, Quetzaltenango has a dry climatewith the exception of the rainy season, which runs from mid-May to mid-September, when rainfall is constant and generally in the afternoon.

What is the weather like in Guatemala?

Being on the Tropic of Cancer, in Guatemala the climate is mainly tropical.

However, the weather varies depending on the region of the country, whether it is in the area of ​​the plains and coasts or the mountains.

On the coasts and the plains, which covers most of Guatemala, the climate is mainly tropical, while in the mountainous areas the prevailing weather is dry and cool.

The rainy season in Guatemala it begins in May and continues until October, while the dry season It runs from December to April.