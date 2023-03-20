Weather in Puerto Vallarta: temperature and probability of rain for this March 20

Temperature, probability of rain, clouds and ultraviolet rays are some of the information that you should know before leaving home. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Will it rain, will it be a sunny day or will it be cold this Monday?, here it is the weather forecast for the following hours in Puerto Vallarta.

In Puerto Vallarta it is expected a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius.

As for the rain the probability of precipitation for this city will be 1% during the day and 1% throughout the night.

In the same sense, the cloudiness will be 7% during the day and 2% during the night. While the gusts of wind they will reach 22 kilometers per hour during the day and 17 kilometers per hour at night.

Beware of the sun, UV rays are expected to reach a level of up to 10.

The climate of Puerto Vallarta makes it one of the most important tourist places in Mexico. (Infobae file)

Vallarta Portone of the main tourist destinations in the state of Jalisco, has a semi-warm sub-humid climate due to its proximity to the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range and the Pacific Ocean.

In the summer the temperatures oscillate between 25 and 32 degrees and there can be abundant rainfall, while in the winter the thermometer drops to 17 degrees and marks maximums of 27 degrees, making it an attractive area even for the Humpback whales migrating from the frozen arctic waters.

In Mexico, up to seven types of climate are identified. (Infobae file)

Mexico is one of the countries with the greatest biodiversity in the world, because due to its geographical location What makes it credited to such a wide variety of climates is that it has become home to 12% of the world’s species (12,000 of which are endemic).

The country is located in two completely different areas as it is crossed by the Tropic of Cancer: on the one hand there is the tropical zone and on the other with a temperate climate, however, these are intermingled by the oceans and reliefs that surround Mexico, giving rise to more times.

Given this, it is not surprising to find that in the highest parts of Chihuahua temperatures are around -30 degrees, while in the Mexicali desert the thermometer reaches up to 50 degrees.

The country has a warm rainy zone that includes the low coastal plain of the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific; warm-humid and warm sub-humid regions that can be found in the coastal plains of the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific Ocean, the Tehuantepec isthmus, in the north of Chiapas and in the Yucatan Peninsula; dry climate in the Sierra Madre Occidental and Oriental, the upper basins of the Balsas and Papaloapan rivers, parts of the isthmus of tehuantepec, Yucatan and Chiapas; temperate zones, mostly the territory north of the Tropic of Cancer; and semi-desert, north of the Altiplano.

The average temperature of the country is 19 degrees, however, there are cities like Mexicali, Culiacán, Ciudad Juárez, Hermosillo, Torreón, Saltillo or Monterrey where the high temperatures are really extreme.

When talking about the record maximum and minimum temperatures in Mexico, one must San Luis Rio Coloradoa city located in Sonora but bordering the Great Altar Desert of Baja California, rose to the 58.5 degrees on July 6, 1966; In contrast, the minimum temperature was recorded on December 27, 1997 in the Madero municipality in Chihuahua, with -25 degrees.

Experts assure that due to climate change the nation will suffer in the future a decrease in annual rainfall and a considerable increase in temperatures; In addition, there have been major effects on farmers and ranchers due to the droughts or severe floods of the last years; while in hot weather there has been an increase in the number of environmental contingencies in the main metropolises such as CDMX or Monterrey.