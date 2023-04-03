Webinar: Using Apple Watches in the company

What can Apple Watches do in the company, what possible uses are there and what should be considered when using smartwatches in the company? A new Mac & i webinar provides answers to these questions. In addition to mobile wrist access to appointments, contacts, messages and e-mails, the watch is also able to support daily work with deployment lists and also to make a contribution to occupational safety in certain areas.

In contrast to iPhones, iPads and Macs, however, the Apple Watch with the watchOS operating system cannot be integrated into MDM systems for device management. This represents a special challenge for the company use of the computer clock.

Opportunities and challenges of the watch in the company

In the new Webinar “Apple Watch in enterprise use” mobile device specialist and author Mark Zimmermann describes the opportunities and challenges of using Apple’s smartwatch at work. The webinar is aimed at system and network administrators as well as IT managers in companies.

Participants receive valuable information on the use and efficiency of the watch as well as concrete examples from practice. Zimmermann heads the Center of Excellence for mobile solution development at EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG.

In addition to an overview of the most important productivity functions of the Apple Watch, it is also about providing food for thought for handling and using such a comparatively young device category in the corporate environment.

90-minute webinar in April

The approximately one and a half hour webinar will take place on April 18, 2023. It begins at 10 a.m. and will be moderated by Mac & i editor Inge Schwabe. Participation is easily possible online, questions can be asked via chat. Afterwards, unlimited access to the video recording and the materials is also available. The ticket price is 129 euros.

With the new Mac & i Pro subscription for admins and developers Participation in this and other webinars is free of charge, a total of 24 webinars per year are included.

















(lbe)

