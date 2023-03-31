Weeks before the coronation: Prince Harry’s surprise visit to London

tz stars

From: Susanne Kroeber

While everyone is still guessing whether Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III. will arrive, the Duke of Sussex has suddenly turned up in his old home.

London – His last visit to his British homeland was six months ago. Proved at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022). Prince Harry (38) his grandmother’s last respects. But a lot has happened since then. In their Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (41) shared against the British Royals, even more personal then the allegations that Harry made in his biography “Spare” (German: “Reserve”) against his family he lifted.

Prince Harry in London: The reason for his visit is a court hearing

It is therefore still questionable whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the coronation of King Charles III. (74) will be in Westminster Abbey on May 6th, so far it has only been officially confirmed that the Sussexes have received an invitation. But now Californian by choice, Harry has been surprisingly spotted in his old homeland of Great Britain. In London, Prince Harry appeared at the High Court for a hearing on the morning of March 27.

Prince Harry is among a number of high-profile figures, including Sir Elton John, 76, and Liz Hurley, 57, brought to court against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail, proceed. It is about the allegation of allegedly unlawful information gathering. Daily Mail want loud TheMirror submit a bid to end the lawsuits.

High Court of Justice The High Court is housed in London’s Royal Courts of Justice and deals with important cases at first instance. The Supreme Court is divided into three departments, the chamber for economic matters, the chamber for family law and the chamber for civil affairs. However, the High Court of Justice is not the highest instance in the United Kingdom; the highest court is the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, which is also based in London.

Will Prince Harry meet members of his family when he visits London?

The court date is a four-day preliminary hearing, which is why British media also assume that Duchess Meghan stayed at home in Montecito with the children Archie (3) and Lilibet (1). Footage from London shows a cheerful Prince Harry flanked by security as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. Loud The MirroHarry is said to have greeted the waiting photographers and journalists with a friendly “Good morning”.

Upon arriving at court, Prince Harry greeted the waiting journalists and photographers with a smile. (Photomontage) © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire | Jordan Pettitt

The question remains whether Prince Harry will also use his visit to London to meet his family. However, this could be difficult in terms of time, even if both sides should want to be in contact. King Charles is on a state visit to Germany from Wednesday to Friday. Harry’s brother Prince William (40) is back from his flying visit to Poland, but the relationship between him and Harry has been completely broken since his scandal memoirs. With or without a prior meeting – Harry and Meghan face second-class treatment at coronation. Sources used: mirror.co.uk