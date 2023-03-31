Is ‘Friends’ offensive to new generations? This is what Jennifer Aniston thinks

The way of talking about the world has changed. Among the many things that have evolved over time, is comedy. What used to be funny is now not. It can even be offensive. And you know that very well Jennifer Aniston, who referenced Friends and the way in which the new generations perceive the series.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most outstanding actresses today with a career of more than 30 years that was shaped, for the most part, towards comedies. both on television and in the cinema. Of course Friends It is his most popular title, but he also has several film productions.

And if you don’t believe us this 2023, almost 30 years after the premiere of the first episode of FriendsJennifer Aniston is promoting her latest feature film titled Murder Mystery 2 opposite Adam Sandler, an action-romance comedy.

Jennifer Aniston y Adam Sandler en ‘Murder Mystery 2’ / Foto: Scott Yamano/Netflix

It was during an interview with AFP to talk about Murder Mystery 2which Jennifer Aniston said comedy is currently more difficult to do. “Now it’s a bit tricky because you have to be more careful, which makes it very difficult for comedians because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, of life“.

That was how Jennifer Aniston talked about Friendsone of the most popular sitcoms in the history of television that over the years has found conflict with his narrative. For example, all six leads are white, and the overall cast didn’t feel very diverse.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in ‘Friends’ / Photo: NBC

Is Friends offensive to the new generations?

“There’s a whole generation of people, young people who are watching ‘Friends’ episodes and think they’re offensive. There are things that were not intentional… I mean, we should have thought about it. But I don’t think there was the same sensitivity as nowJennifer Aniston said about Friends.

And Jennifer Aniston has a very valid point that we just made above, including in relation to Friends: things that we previously thought were funny or comedy points, we now understand that they are no longer. We cannot cancel a series that was created 30 years ago, because that humor belonged to a context at one time.

First episode of “Friends” with the entire cast including Jennifer Aniston / Image: IMDB

The thing is that an important part of the comedy of a few years ago, like in the 90s, he made fun of situations carried out by minorities. In addition, these jokes came from privileged groups that could hardly perceive the conflict of those situations to which allusion was made.

What do you think about this topic? Is Jennifer Aniston right about Friends and the way in which it is now understood? Meanwhile, We leave you our interview with Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and the cast of Murder Mystery 2which will arrive on Netflix on March 31, 2023.

It may interest you