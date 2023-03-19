Welfare Pension 2023: Confirm this new increase in payment for the elderly

The Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, has announced that there will be an increase in the welfare pension for Older Adults, which is designed for people with limited resources and deficiencies in access to social protection and health systems.

During the presentation of the Economy Package 2023, Ramírez de la O confirmed that the program will be reinforced to reach $6,000 pesos every two months; however, this will be until 2024.

The Welfare Secretary, Ariadna Montiel, has confirmed this information, assuring that from 2025, the pension will be a constitutional right and its amount will not be removable or decrease.

When will the Welfare Pension be in 2024?

The increase in the pension is aimed at low-income people



This means that for the next year, the elderly will receive a total of 6 thousand pesos every two months as part of the payment of their Well-being Pension, which is intended for adults over 65 years of age.

The amount of support provided this year is $4,812.50 pesos every two months, which represents an increase of 25 percent compared to the previous year. Montiel has declared that the investment allocated to this program in 2023 is $339 thousand 341 million pesos, 39% more than the previous year.

If you wonder Where to apply for the 2023 Welfare Pension?the beneficiaries of the program will be able to change and process their Banco del Bienestar cards from December 5, 2022 to April 15, 2023.

Montiel has warned those who receive the deposit on Citibanamex cards that they should hurry to withdraw the money, since support for those who have not migrated their account will be suspended.

To make the change of card, the beneficiaries must enter and add their Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) to know the module where they must go.

Office hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If the CURP is not known, it can be obtained on an official website by providing the name, surname, date of birth, gender, state, and municipality of birth.

To carry out the change to the Wellness Bank Cardyou must carry a valid official identification, such as the INE credential, the primer, the professional license, the passport or the INAPAM credential.

A legible birth certificate, a recent printout of the CURP, a proof of address not older than six months and a contact number of the beneficiary are also required. With respect to When is the registration for the 65 and over pension?This started in February.

When do they pay the Welfare Pension?

The support payment dates are stipulated in the payment schedule



According to him 2023 pension payment schedulebetween March 2 and 15, 2023, the payment of the support will be made through bank deposits for the beneficiaries of the program, following a calendar organized according to the initial letter of the first surname.

A and B: Thursday, March 2, 2023

C: Friday the 3rd

D, E and F: Monday 6

G: Tuesday 7

H, I, J, K and L: Wednesday 8

T: Thursday 9

N, Ñ, O, P and Q: Friday the 10th

A: Monday the 13th

S, T and U: Tuesday 14

V, W, X, Y and Z: Wednesday 15

