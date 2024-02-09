Western Union maintains suspension of remittance shipments to Cuba

HAVANA.- Western Union continues to suspend remittance shipments to Cuba due to difficulties with banking entities on the Caribbean island. This restriction, which was implemented on January 26, persists without a defined date for its lifting, according to a company representative. Martí News .

Problems arose when some transactions faced delays or cancellations due to problems with Cuban banks. All affected shipments were returned to senders. Just a year ago, Western Union had expanded its service points in Florida to make it easier to send money to the island.

Despite the suspension, Cuban authorities have not provided detailed information about the situation. Banco Metropolitano, in a brief post on social media, urged customers with problems transferring money from abroad to contact Fincimex, without offering further details.

Fincimex, linked to the military conglomerate GAESA, maintains a single customer service number in Havana, but communication attempts were unsuccessful. Nor has it issued a public statement on the situation affecting Cubans for almost two weeks.

Although he responded to a user on Facebook on Sunday stating that tests are being carried out to restore service and that money from pending operations will not be lost, there is no update on when the problem will be completely resolved.

On the other hand, shipping agencies to Cuba based in Miami continue to offer remittance services, although none confirmed or denied the problems with the banks on the island. Regarding economic measures, the Cuban regime reversed the increase in fuel prices, attributing it to a cybersecurity incident in computer systems, which resulted in the dismissal of several senior officials of the Miguel Díaz-Canel administration. , including the Minister of Economy and Planning.

Source: With information from Martí Noticias